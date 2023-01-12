Family shares grief months after daughter killed in officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, a grieving family saw dashcam video of an officer-involved shooting in Ozark that killed their daughter.

Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The prosecutor ruled the actions of the officers as justified.

KY3 obtained over 100 documents and dashcam footage from that night.

“You can hear her crying, and she’s crying and screaming to death,” said Leia McDermott, Donna’s mother. “After watching the video and hearing her screaming, I feel like they should have done more to get her out.”

The incident began as officers attempted a traffic stop in Ozark of a suspected drunken driver near U.S. 65 and State Highway 14 around 3 a.m. The driver, Shafer, did not stop. The Ozark Police Department officer did not pursue the vehicle. Investigators say the officer relayed the information to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian County deputies located the driver in the Highlandville area and attempted a traffic stop. Investigators say Shafer did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Christian County deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver after investigators said the driver attempted to run over a deputy. Investigators say the suspects would not comply with orders to get out of the vehicle. They say Shafer appeared out of the driver’s side window with a firearm. Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Officer, Nixa Police Department, and the Ozark Police Department fired their weapons, hitting and killing both.

”Unfortunately, the suspect presented a handgun during the situation, which was a threat to our lives, and we reacted to that,” said Sheriff Brad Cole.

Donna’s family says her life did not need to be taken.

”Our daughter was stuck on the bottom up against the concrete and weighed 90 pounds,” said Joshua McDermott. “She didn’t weigh hardly anything and couldn’t have gotten out.”

Donna Bailey’s family says the 23-year-old feared Shafer and wishes the police had intervened more.

“Even though pictures may have shown differently, she wanted out of the relationship,” said Leia McDermott. “I wish the police would’ve treated it like a hostage situation.”

A memorial for Donna Bailey lies near U.S. 65 and State Highway CC, marked with a blue cross.

