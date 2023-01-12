FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow & colder air today

Good Thursday morning, everyone. Like Ron said the other night, the springtime weather is taking a little vacation today. Thanks to our cold front that passed on through and an upper-level low over the Ozarks to start the day, the second round of precipitation with this system means rain and snow chances to work through this morning.

In the wake of the passing cold front, we have wintry weather and temperatures returning today. (KY3)

The rain and snow will continue moving to the southeast across the Ozarks as we work through the rest of the morning. By 10 a.m., you can see how areas to the northwest of Springfield will continue to dry out.

The rain and snow chances will progress southeast through the Ozarks through the morning. (KY3)

While the southeastern Ozarks will deal with the rain and snow chances late this morning and to get the early afternoon started, the majority of the area will be done with the precipitation as we get the afternoon started. Once we get past 2 or 3 o’clock the last of any rain and snow showers will clear out to the southeast of the Ozarks.

After 1 or 2 o'clock, the last of the rain and snow showers will clear out of the southeastern Ozarks. Clouds will stick around, though. (KY3)

As far as expected snow amounts, most of us will see grassy and elevated surface amounts at an inch or less. Some spots with the heavier pockets could see amounts push up to an inch and a half to even 2 inches. For most of the roads, the temperatures yesterday have led to road temperatures above freezing. With that being the case, most of the roads should be slushy or wet. While manageable, take it nice and slow if you have to be on the roads today.

For mainly grassy & elevated surface, minor amounts up to an inch of snow can be expected. (KY3)

The other story will be the cold stopping by for today. After warmer numbers yesterday and to start the morning out, most of the area will stay in the 30s through the rest of the day.

Unlike the 60s we saw yesterday, temperatures will feel like winter once again this afternoon. (KY3)

Combine that with a northwest wind at 15-25 mph during the day (with gusts near 35), it will feel like the 20s for much of the area today.

Once wind chills drop into the 20s and lower 30s, they'll stay there through the afternoon. (KY3)

While dry and partly to mostly cloudy tonight, it will be cold. With lows in the lower to middle 20s, that and a northwest breeze will push wind chill values down to 10° by 6 o’clock Friday morning.

With cold temperatures and a northwest wind for Friday morning, feels like temperatures will drop into the teens to start the day out. (KY3)

Fortunately, mostly sunny skies will return for Friday and Saturday to encourage temperatures to start warming back up. You can see how we’ll go from a cold Friday with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday. In fact, we’ll be back close to 60° by Monday.

After a cold Thursday & Friday, we'll warm back up through the weekend. (KY3)

By early next week, we’ll have a few more systems to keep an eye on. You can see below how a storm system will work in on Monday with a chance for rain and thunderstorms across the area. After that clears out, another system coming from the West Coast will bring in additional rain and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday.

After a nice weekend, we'll watch storm systems from the west by Monday and Wednesday of next week. (KY3)

Even with those waves on the way, we’ll keep highs above normal with highs near 60 on Monday and in the lower to middle 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

