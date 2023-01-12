FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks on Thursday.

The advisory lasts until noon. It covers these counties.

Barry, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, MO

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for snow accumulations in the Ozarks. Up to two inches could fall through the morning. The conditions could impact the morning commute with slide-offs.

Stay ahead of the wintry weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download for Droid:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.