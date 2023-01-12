FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks

John Williams/Camdenton, Mo.
John Williams/Camdenton, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks on Thursday.

The advisory lasts until noon. It covers these counties.

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, MO
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for snow accumulations in the Ozarks. Up to two inches could fall through the morning. The conditions could impact the morning commute with slide-offs.

Stay ahead of the wintry weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Droid:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closing in the Ozarks
Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to Missouri woman who got HPV in car
IRS
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with teammates after making a...
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon named AFC Offensive Player of the Month
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources
Our storm system today will keep us colder with rain and snow to watch. Fortunately, we'll have...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow & colder air today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today