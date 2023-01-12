Green Forest, Ark., high school teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with a student

Dustin Lee/Carroll County, Ark. Jail
Dustin Lee/Carroll County, Ark. Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a Green Forest High School teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a student.

Dustin Lee, 45, faces sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child charges. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

Lee taught English in the district. On January 4, school administrators notified the police about a complaint received about the teacher. An investigation led to his arrest.

School leaders say they suspended Lee once the investigation began.

