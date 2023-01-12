Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants.

Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties.

The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with a list of resources for food and shelter assistance and a taxi voucher to the resource locations.

“It is my responsibility to enforce the laws of this state and protect the rights of these landowners,” said Sheriff Arnott. “Springfield is a great community that provides many resources and shelters to those in need. The sheriff’s office is committed to enforcing the laws and connecting those in need with these resources.”

