Holliday resigns as Cards bench coach; McEwing tabbed for the role

The team made the announcement Thursday. The Cardinals originally announced the former St. Louis outfielder’s role on manager Oli Marmol’s coaching staff on November 6. It would have been Holliday’s first coaching job in MLB, but he resigned Thursday before ever coaching a game with the Cardinals.

The team has named Joe McEwing as the new bench coach, replacing Holliday before his brief tenure got off the ground.

The Cardinals acquired Holliday in a trade deadline deal with the Oakland Athletics in 2009. He patrolled left field for St. Louis until 2016. After finishing up his career as an MLB player in the 2018 season, Holliday has served in recent years in a volunteer coaching capacity at his alma mater, Oklahoma State, where Matt’s brother, Josh, runs the program.

The press release announcing the news did not include an explanation for Holliday’s sudden resignation. Though St. Louis was excited about the prospect of the Cardinals Hall of Famer returning to the team in a coaching capacity, Holliday appears to have determined the rigors of a full-time coaching role in MLB would detract too much from his desire to spend time with family. Holliday’s son, Jackson, was the No. 1 pick of the Baltimore Orioles in last year’s MLB Draft.

Matt Holliday's decision to resign as the #STLCards bench coach was strictly a family decision, deciding he wanted to spend more time with his kids. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2023

McEwing’s move to the Cardinals’ coaching staff is a reunion for the former big-league player. He played the first two seasons of his career, 1998 and 1999, with the Cardinals before he was traded during Spring Training in 2000 to the Mets. He has spent the past 15 years coaching and managing within the White Sox organization.

The Cardinals also announced that Daniel Nicolaisen will be added to the staff as the third hitting coach. Packy Elkins will handle gameday duties, adding to his previous responsibilities on the coaching staff.

