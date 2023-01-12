Knight, Lewis lead Illinois State past Missouri State in OT

(KYTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Seneca Knight scored 22 points and Kendall Lewis added six points in overtime as Illinois State took down Missouri State 76-66 on Wednesday night.

Knight added nine rebounds for the Redbirds (8-10, 3-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Malachi Poindexter scored 16 points, making four 3-pointers. Lewis finished with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Bears (8-9, 4-3) were led by Chance Moore, who recorded 17 points and seven rebounds. Missouri State also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Dalen Ridgnal. Jonathan Mogbo finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Lewis hit the game-tying layup with six seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Lewis shot 1 of 2 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line on the way to his six points in the overtime.

Illinois State plays Saturday against Southern Illinois on the road, and Missouri State hosts Indiana State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

