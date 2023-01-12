Live like royalty at this Missouri castle on Airbnb

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – At the end of an everyday street in Ironton, Missouri sits a castle on a hill.

“We kind of heard through local people there was a castle in Ironton, which I didn’t believe at first until I started Googling it,” recalled Joan Hurst.

Hurst and her husband purchased the palace in 2020.

“It was built by T.R. Goulding, and he was a doctor from England,” she said. “He came over here in the 1800′s. The caste was built, 1840 to 1850 depending on where you read.”

Hurst told News 4 the castle was gutted when they bought it. They then began the task of restoring what they could.

“We wanted to expose the structure,” she said. “So, we wanted people to be able to see how it was built. Like, it’s being held up by wooden pegs and stone, brick arches.”

The door hardware was all original, but the back doors and windows had to be replaced. She told News 4 they had to have them custom measured.

Hurst said Goulding once used the castle as a hospital. It is now available to rent on Airbnb.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.