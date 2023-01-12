Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested Dustin Hagerman in early January after wreckers pulled car after car from a property in west Springfield.

Hagerman faced 18 local warrants. According to investigators, he admitted to police he stole cars and other property. He also was on the “Most Wanted” list back in 2012.

On Jan. 5, tow trucks took away cars, car parts, and even a camper from a property where Hagerman was. Investigators say one of the cars was stolen this month. Police said the city’s new license plate scanning cameras at intersections picked up the vehicle.

Detectives said Hagerman was the one driving and had the stolen car on a trailer. Police said they went to his house and arrested him. Investigators say Hagerman told police an employee at a Springfield business said he could take it. Investigators say he admitted he was going to scrap it.

Investigators say he told police, “I’ve been buying stolen stuff, I been selling.”

Police said he also admitted many of the things he had stolen. Hagerman was arrested for a warrant for violating his probation.

In 2012, Supervisory Deputy Kelly Palmer with the U.S. Marshals shared information about Hagerman with KY3 News.

“They don’t think about the consequences of driving 100 miles an hour through town,” said Palmer. “They don’t think about the general public out on the street, the children on the street, other vehicles, or the law enforcement officer that’s behind them.”

Palmer called Hagerman a career criminal.

“The crimes will compound, I mean, whether it be for a burglary or possession of drugs or the theft to get the drugs, it just it’s a snowball effect,” said Palmer.

Officers said two campers, multiple vehicles, propane tanks, and more were stolen items.

Investigators said vehicle information numbers (VIN) were gone from the cars, making harder it to find their owners.

