Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store

(Atlanta News First)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces several charges accused of placing a camera in the bathroom of a convenience store in Cabool.

The prosecutor charged Patrick Pitcher, 31, with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, invasion of privacy for a victim 18 years old or younger, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drugs.

Investigators say someone found the camera in the women’s bathroom ceiling at the Casey’s on 316 East Ozark Avenue. Police found nearly 150 different videos of women and girls using the bathroom. Police say it also included a video of Pitcher adjusting the camera.

Investigators said when police searched Pitcher’s car, they found a gun and drugs inside his car.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closing in the Ozarks
IRS
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to Missouri woman who got HPV in car
Dustin Hagerman
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Our storm system today will keep us colder with rain and snow to watch. Fortunately, we'll have...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Chill Friday
Sunrise Beach Police Chief Scott Craig ended up helping to plow the roads in the city when the...
Snow Day @ Lake of the Ozarks: Police chief plows roads
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
Chief of police operates snowplow in Sunrise Beach, Mo.