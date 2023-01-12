Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces several charges accused of placing a camera in the bathroom of a convenience store in Cabool.

The prosecutor charged Patrick Pitcher, 31, with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, invasion of privacy for a victim 18 years old or younger, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drugs.

Investigators say someone found the camera in the women’s bathroom ceiling at the Casey’s on 316 East Ozark Avenue. Police found nearly 150 different videos of women and girls using the bathroom. Police say it also included a video of Pitcher adjusting the camera.

Investigators said when police searched Pitcher’s car, they found a gun and drugs inside his car.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.