Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash Hash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares this healthy and hearty winter meal.

Butternut Squash Hash

Ingredients:

2 cups large dice butternut squash

½ cup chopped raw bacon

4 eggs

1 Tsp chopped thyme

1 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

Add oil, butter, bacon, and butternut squash in a large saute pan over medium heat. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir bacon and squash until bacon is browned and squash begins to become tender for about eight minutes. Add salt, pepper, and thyme. Create four craters in the bottom of the pan and crack the four eggs into the craters. Move the pan into the oven and bake for an additional eight minutes.

The recipe serves four.

