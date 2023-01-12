Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash Hash

Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash Hash
Taste of the Ozarks: Butternut Squash Hash(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares this healthy and hearty winter meal.

Butternut Squash Hash

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups large dice butternut squash
  • ½ cup chopped raw bacon
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 Tsp chopped thyme
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp pepper
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp butter

Add oil, butter, bacon, and butternut squash in a large saute pan over medium heat. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir bacon and squash until bacon is browned and squash begins to become tender for about eight minutes. Add salt, pepper, and thyme. Create four craters in the bottom of the pan and crack the four eggs into the craters. Move the pan into the oven and bake for an additional eight minutes.

The recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closing in the Ozarks
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to Missouri woman who got HPV in car
IRS
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes
Our storm system today will keep us colder with rain and snow to watch. Fortunately, we'll have...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow moving out. Bitterly cold temps stay

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites