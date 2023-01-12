TOURNAMENT HEADQUARTERS: See Ozone’s coverage of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will take place Thursday, Jan 12, through Saturday, Jan. 14.

This year’s field is loaded with talent featuring 16 players who are committed or signed with a Division I program and another who is committed to joining the G-League Ignite. An additional 26 players in the field hold at least one Division I offer.

CLICK HERE for Ozarks Sports Zone’s coverage.

