Truck driver wins $1M lottery jackpot after stopping for a barbecue sandwich

Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.
Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Virginia say a truck driver’s hankering for a sandwich helped him win a million-dollar jackpot.

The Virginia Lottery reports Tim Allen was wanting a barbecue sandwich and stopped at a Mills Grill & Grocery store in Danville.

According to the lottery, Allen bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle while at the store.

The purchase turned out to be a million-dollar decision. One of his tickets ended up winning the $1 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Allen told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a raffle ticket.”

Officials said Allen’s ticket was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“It feels great,” Allen shared when collecting his prize. “Pure excitement.”

Officials said Allen is a truck driver who resides in Pittsylvania County. No immediate word was given on what he plans to do with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closing in the Ozarks
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to Missouri woman who got HPV in car
IRS
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes
Our storm system today will keep us colder with rain and snow to watch. Fortunately, we'll have...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow moving out. Bitterly cold temps stay

Latest News

FILE - The Exxon Mobil Billings Refinery sits in Billings, Mont. Exxon Mobil’s scientists were...
Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tornadoes, severe weather in the Southeast
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was back in court Thursday morning, his second appearance...
Idaho murder suspect in court for key hearing