Bass Pro Tournament of Champions provides winter boost for Springfield’s hotel and restaurant industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 38th annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions features some of the nation’s top high school teams and talent. Running from Thursday-Saturday at Missouri State University’s Great Southern Bank Arena, the T of C is the most high-profile annual sports event in Springfield, contributing to the city’s economy and reputation.

You might have noticed that many of the hotel guests were a little taller than normal at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in north Springfield on Thursday. That’s because seven high school teams participating in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions are staying there.

“Just from the teams, we’re bringing in about 235 guest rooms,” explained Missy Handyside-Chambers, the Oasis General Manager. “That does not include fans, parents, college recruiters, or NBA scouts. So it’s made a huge impact on our hotel.”

The Oasis will also host 450 people for a Tournament of Champions breakfast on Saturday. And part of being the team headquarters is taking care of every detail.

“Our catering department does work with some of the teams on meals to make sure they’re getting the right diet before they perform,” Handyside-Chambers said. “We are a very group-oriented hotel, so we do host a lot of teams throughout the year. Everything from soccer, baseball, and basketball and from youth to college. But what I love about this tournament is that these young men are so respectful of our property. You just know these coaches have done a great job of showing them how to treat the cities that they visit.”

Other hotels and restaurants around Springfield will also benefit from the T of C, which over its 38 years, has featured 61 future NBA players and 370 high school stars who went on to play at Division I college programs.

Last year’s Tournament of Champions set a record with a three-day total attendance of 27,977, beating the old mark set in 2020 of 22,553. Part of last year’s attendance record can be attributed to fans wanting to see LaBron James’ son Bronny James.

“It is the largest high school tournament in terms of attendance in America,” said Springfield Sports Commission Executive Director Lance Kettering. “The exposure our community gets is tremendous, and just the fact that we are on the map as a hotbed of high school basketball is amazing. I know people who circle the date on their calendar every year. It’s kind of like the folks who attend the College World Series in Omaha every year. It’s what they do. Every year they make this a weekend event.”

And because of word-of-mouth, this tournament helps Springfield attract other sporting events and tournaments. Over the years, some of Springfield’s best ambassadors have been players like Tyler Hansbrough, who played for Poplar Bluff High School at the T of C before becoming a four-time all-American at North Carolina and playing in the NBA with Indiana, Toronto, and Charlotte.

“I love this place. For some reason, I have my best games here,” Hansbrough said after putting on an amazing array of dunks at the Tournament of Champions.

John Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star with Washington, Houston, and currently the L.A. Clippers, wowed T of C crowds in 2009 as a fifth-year high school senior playing for Word of God Academy. Afterward, Wall lamented about only getting to visit Springfield one time.

“I wish I was a junior so I could come back again,” he said.

“Just the comments you hear from the athletes about how they feel playing in front of such a large crowd lends to our credibility,” Kettering pointed out. “And it promotes Springfield as a top destination for sports. That carries over to the other events we bring to Springfield because they know that support can be there for them too.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.