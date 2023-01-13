CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing packages in south Springfield

Greene County detectives describe the thief’s vehicle as a white or silver Ford Escape with possible damage to the driver’s door.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Man steals packages from front door of south Springfield home January 5.
Man steals packages from front door of south Springfield home January 5.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are investigating a theft in south Springfield. A home security camera captured video of a man stealing two packages at the front door. The crime happened on January 5 in the 1100 block of East Meadowlark Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Man steals packages from front porch of south Springfield home on January 5.
Man steals packages from front porch of south Springfield home on January 5.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The video shows the man get out of a small white or silver vehicle. Investigators describe the car as a 2013-2019 Ford Escape. It may have damage to the driver’s door since it appears to be missing some trim from the bottom of the door. The man is wearing a black Champion brand hoodie and light-colored jeans with rips in the front.

Greene County detectives describe the thief's car as a white or silver 2013-2019 Ford Escape...
Greene County detectives describe the thief's car as a white or silver 2013-2019 Ford Escape with damage to the driver's door.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim told deputies the stolen packages contained a shower mat and calming chews for dogs. Currently, investigators aren’t aware of any other package thefts in this area. Detectives would like to know if any other neighbors recently had shipped items turn up missing.

If you recognize the man or vehicle, or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closing in the Ozarks
IRS
Changes you’ll see on your 2022 taxes
Judges vacate $5M Geico payout to Missouri woman who got HPV in car
Dustin Hagerman
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on video stealing packages in south Springfield
pot dispensary in Springfield
Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee approves where new marijuana facilities can be located
The T of C, which features some of the top high school talent and teams in the country, is a...
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions provides winter boost for Springfield’s hotel and restaurant industry
High temperatures may stay below 40 degrees
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Chill Friday