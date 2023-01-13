CATCH-A-CROOK: Man caught on camera stealing packages in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Man steals packages from front door of south Springfield home January 5. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives are investigating a theft in south Springfield. A home security camera captured video of a man stealing two packages at the front door. The crime happened on January 5 in the 1100 block of East Meadowlark Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Man steals packages from front porch of south Springfield home on January 5. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The video shows the man get out of a small white or silver vehicle. Investigators describe the car as a 2013-2019 Ford Escape. It may have damage to the driver’s door since it appears to be missing some trim from the bottom of the door. The man is wearing a black Champion brand hoodie and light-colored jeans with rips in the front.

Greene County detectives describe the thief's car as a white or silver 2013-2019 Ford Escape with damage to the driver's door. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim told deputies the stolen packages contained a shower mat and calming chews for dogs. Currently, investigators aren’t aware of any other package thefts in this area. Detectives would like to know if any other neighbors recently had shipped items turn up missing.

If you recognize the man or vehicle, or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

