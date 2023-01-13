Chiefs offensive coordinator interviews for head coaching job with Colts

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL football news conference at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo. Bieniemy has become the cause celebre when it comes to minority assistants who have been denied the opportunity to become head coaches in the NFL.(AP Photo)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching position.

Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the interview on Twitter on Thursday evening.

The longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator has long been mentioned as a potential head coach.

It’s the first confirmed head coaching interview for Bieniemy in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store

Latest News

Fritz's Adventure rock climbing wall
SPONSORED: Check out Fritz’s Adventure Park in this week’s Explore Branson
EXPLORE BRANSON FRITZS
EXPLORE BRANSON FRITZS
DESE study shows Missouri struggles to keep teachers in classrooms
SWI Industrial Solutions employees enjoy packing Easter eggs with candy and toys.
Ozarks Life: Getting Sunny Bunny eggs ready for Easter
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders...
No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason