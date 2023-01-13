FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold once again today

Good Friday morning, everyone. On the heels of our last storm system that brought us rain and snow the other day, we’re looking a lot calmer and drier to get the weekend started today. However, there’s one part of the last storm system that’s a bit of a thorn on our side. That would be the upper-level low spinning over the Great Lakes this morning.

With the upper-level low spinning over the Great Lakes, it's keeping us mostly cloudy to start the day out. (KY3)

That upper-level low is the main culprit for our our mostly cloudy skies to start the day out. Looking at Futurecast, we’ll hold on to mostly cloudy skies for much of the morning. On the positive side, the clouds won’t bring any extra rain or snow chances our way.

With our last upper-level low still in control, that will keep us mostly cloudy through the morning hours. (KY3)

Once we get into the afternoon, we will see at least partly sunny skies return into the Ozarks from west to east.

After the morning clouds, we do expect skies to turn at least partly sunny as we head into the afternoon. (KY3)

Even with skies improving throughout the day, temperatures will stay cold across the Ozarks. Once we get out of the 20s, I’m expecting at least middle to upper 30s for highs across the area this afternoon. If the skies can clear out a little faster, we could nudge these numbers up a little bit before the day is through.

Even with skies starting to clear this afternoon, we'll stay cold with highs in the 30s. (KY3)

Even with temperatures a bit warmer compared to Thursday afternoon, the northwest breeze will stick with us between 6 and 12 mph. That will force wind chill values to stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s this afternoon.

The northwest breeze will make temperatures feel about 10° colder as we get into the afternoon. (KY3)

With mostly clear skies coming back tonight and a light breeze switching out of the south, that setup will make sure we stay cold once again to start Saturday morning out. We’re expecting lows to drop back into the lower 20s across the area by sunrise Saturday morning.

Even with mostly clear skies and a light south breeze returning tonight, lows will stay cold for your Saturday morning. (KY3)

Even with a light breeze out of the south tonight and for Saturday morning, it will be just enough to force wind chills back down into the upper teens and lower 20s across the Ozarks.

Lows in the lower 20s and a light south breeze will make sure wind chills will drop into the teens again for Saturday morning. (KY3)

Fortunately, a warming trend will take hold once again as we continue through the weekend and into early next week. With mostly sunny skies Saturday, highs around 47° will push us right back above normal. Highs will then range between the middle 50s and close to 60° for Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

Through the weekend and into next week, temperatures will be eager to warm back up. (KY3)

Even though it will be nice to push highs back near 60° on Monday, that’s when our next storm system will head our way from the west. As it comes in, parts of the Ozarks will see rain chances return while the entire Ozarks will see mostly cloudy skies return.

After a dry weekend, our next storm system will bring rain chances back into the Ozarks Monday. (KY3)

After a break in the action Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s under partly sunny skies, another system will come at us by Wednesday of next week.

After a dry Tuesday, another storm system will come our way with rain and thunderstorm chances by next Wednesday. (KY3)

We’ll stay chilly on Wednesday with highs topping out in the middle 50s once again. After a few morning showers on Thursday, I see highs dropping back into the middle to upper 40s to end the work and school week on a chillier note.

