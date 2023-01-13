Judge sentences Arkansas woman for assaulting Buffalo National River park rangers

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Arkansas woman to a year and a day in prison for assaulting two Buffalo National River Park Rangers.

Investigators say on June 24, 2021, United States Park Rangers with the National Park Service at Buffalo National River contacted Kristie Leigh Hudson, 30, who they believed was involved in an apparent verbal domestic altercation with her partner in the Spring Creek Campground in Searcy County, after a citizen complaint to the officers. Upon making contact with Hudson and her partner, the officers determined Hudson appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and had been fighting.

Rangers attempted to identify Hudson, who refused to cooperate with the investigation, and she began fighting with the officers, after which she was detained.

Based on the statements of her traveling companion and her extremely erratic behavior, officers attempted to take her into custody when she began fighting with NPS Officers and an officer of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. During the contact and custodial arrest, one of the NPS Officers sustained injury. She was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was restrained and later taken for medical evaluation and subsequently tried to escape the officers.

The National Park Service, Investigative Services Branch and Buffalo National River investigated the case.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store

Latest News

Springfield City Utilities aims to improve city bus system
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Marquecio Devonte Simmons mug
Osage Beach man sentenced in connection to a 2019 statutory rape
The remarkable recovery of Officer Mark Priebe.
Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity