Judge sentences Arkansas woman for assaulting Buffalo National River park rangers

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Arkansas woman to a year and a day in prison for assaulting two Buffalo National River Park Rangers.

Investigators say on June 24, 2021, United States Park Rangers with the National Park Service at Buffalo National River contacted Kristie Leigh Hudson, 30, who they believed was involved in an apparent verbal domestic altercation with her partner in the Spring Creek Campground in Searcy County, after a citizen complaint to the officers. Upon making contact with Hudson and her partner, the officers determined Hudson appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and had been fighting.

Rangers attempted to identify Hudson, who refused to cooperate with the investigation, and she began fighting with the officers, after which she was detained.

Based on the statements of her traveling companion and her extremely erratic behavior, officers attempted to take her into custody when she began fighting with NPS Officers and an officer of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. During the contact and custodial arrest, one of the NPS Officers sustained injury. She was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was restrained and later taken for medical evaluation and subsequently tried to escape the officers.

The National Park Service, Investigative Services Branch and Buffalo National River investigated the case.

