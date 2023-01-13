Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty.

Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains.

Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop on North U.S. Highway 63 at 11 p.m. on April 5. When they arrived, they found Vineyard with several gunshot wounds. Emergency crews transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police Henry left the scene in a Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers and deputies with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle at a house where they arrested him. West Plains Police Detective Sergeant Bryan Brauer said they believe Henry and Vineyard had a history.

