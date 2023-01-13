Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop

Damian Henry/Howell County Jail
Damian Henry/Howell County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty.

Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains.

Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop on North U.S. Highway 63 at 11 p.m. on April 5. When they arrived, they found Vineyard with several gunshot wounds. Emergency crews transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police Henry left the scene in a Chevrolet Avalanche. Officers and deputies with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle at a house where they arrested him. West Plains Police Detective Sergeant Bryan Brauer said they believe Henry and Vineyard had a history.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store

Latest News

David Koechner
SPONSORED: David Koechner is hosting multiple shows at the Blue Room Comedy Club
BLUE ROOM COMEDY CLUB DAVID KOECHNER
BLUE ROOM COMEDY CLUB DAVID KOECHNER
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest
A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander.
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest