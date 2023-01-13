Osage Beach man sentenced in connection to a 2019 statutory rape
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Osage Beach will spend 30 years in prison in connection to a 2019 statutory rape.
According to the Camden County prosecuting attorney’s office, 30-year-old Marquecio Devonte Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape involving the abuse of a girl under 12 years old.
Simmons was sentenced on January 9 by Judge Matthew Hamner.
