Osage Beach man sentenced in connection to a 2019 statutory rape

Marquecio Devonte Simmons mug
Marquecio Devonte Simmons mug(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Osage Beach will spend 30 years in prison in connection to a 2019 statutory rape.

According to the Camden County prosecuting attorney’s office, 30-year-old Marquecio Devonte Simmons pleaded guilty to first-degree statutory rape involving the abuse of a girl under 12 years old.

Simmons was sentenced on January 9 by Judge Matthew Hamner.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

