Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity.

The Springfield Police Department’s Pension Board approved Officer Priebe’s duty disability retirement. Priebe will become a school security specialist with the Republic School District.

On June 9, 2020, investigators say Jon Routh used his SUV as a weapon outside police headquarters, ramming into officer Priebe. It left Priebe paralyzed. He spent months in a Colorado hospital for rehabilitation. In the fall of 2020, he returned home to a warm welcome from family, friends, and law enforcement.

Priebe began his career in 1996 with the Aurora Police Department. He transferred to the Springfield Police Department in 1999.

Routh was previously committed to the Department of Mental Health because of incompetency to proceed. Routh underwent a mental evaluation and has since been declared competent. He appears before a judge again in April.

