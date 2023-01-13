Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee approves where new marijuana facilities can be located

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee created new rules on where new marijuana facilities can be located. The debate follows November’s statewide vote allowing recreational marijuana.

Marijuana facilities coming into Springfield can’t be within 1,000 feet of any school, daycare, or church. That’s around the length of three football fields.

Amendment 3 further defined the separation measurements between a marijuana facility and an existing elementary or secondary school, child daycare center, or church uses. These measurements were made along the shortest path between the demarcation points that can be lawfully traveled by foot.

“It’s a pretty common thing even in liquor laws that they are typically located a certain distance away from the same sorts of buildings,” said John Payne, Campaign Manager, Legal Missouri 2022. “The main thing is that particularly the schools and daycares don’t necessarily want their kids seeing a place where marijuana is being sold or where alcohol is being consumed.”

Microbusiness dispensary facilities have different requirements. They can be within 200 feet of an existing child daycare center or church. Microbusinesses are different from medical marijuana cultivation facilities.

The committee defines microbusinesses as a “wholesale facility is licensed by the state to acquire, cultivate, process, package, store on-site or off-site, manufacture, transport to or from, deliver, and sell marijuana, marijuana seeds, marijuana vegetative cuttings (also known as clones), and marijuana-infused products to a microbusiness dispensary facility, other microbusiness wholesale facility, or marijuana testing facility.”

The staff proposed that microbusiness marijuana wholesale facilities be located in the same industrial districts as medical marijuana cultivation facilities.

Other requirements were laid out regarding creating a plan to eliminate odor and not allow any facilities to be located in a person’s home.

Businesses must be closed to the public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The commission spoke about how quickly Springfield has got the ball moving on these requirements.

“I think the framework that we started back in 2019 really helped us to step forward because my understanding is some other cities were still kind of trying to figure out how to just implement it in general,” said David Neal, who presented the amendments.

The proposed requirements go to a city council public hearing on January 23.

