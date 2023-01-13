ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for engagement from you.

Recently, someone posted on a garage sale page serving parts of Lawrence County about the Marshal’s store in Aurora. It warned customers to watch out if they visit it. There is no Marshall’s store in Aurora.

The chief says posts like this are designed to encourage interaction, allowing scammers to steal your money or information.

“They may go in and see my post was shared and this person liked it, and this person liked it and followed until they find somebody they might be able to chat with,” said Chief Wes Coatney. “They might send a direct message and either engage in a dialogue or (ask you to) click a link that’s set up to take your account information.”

These scams take on many forms. In December, the chief warned about a post saying a child had been hit by a car in Marionville, and the parents couldn’t be found. Chief Coatney says if you see a post like that, you can check with your local law enforcement agency to find out if it’s a real story or a scam.

