ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman they say forced into car in Aurora, Mo.

Courtesy: Monett Police Department
Courtesy: Monett Police Department(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman it fears is in danger.

Andrea Wilson, 20, disappeared Saturday morning after an incident at 708 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo.

Investigators say she was forced into a blue Dodge Cummins pickup by Nicholas Morris. Police believe Morris to be armed with a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun. Wilson’s cell phone was pinged in Monett around 4:55 a.m. but was not located at that location.

Police ask if you see the two, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
Patrick Pitcher mug. Courtesy: Texas County Jail.
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
On Your Side: Missouri attorney general announces judgment against timeshare exit company

Latest News

Adam Van Grack, of Maryland, snaps a photo of his son Caleb, 9, wearing St. Louis Cardinal...
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up starts this weekend
Gusts up to 50 mph possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy through the near term
Warm and windy through the near term
Jesse Huy KY3
Judge sentences Strafford, Mo., man for killing wife, in-laws