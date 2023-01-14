ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Police searching for woman they say forced into car in Aurora, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman it fears is in danger.

Andrea Wilson, 20, disappeared Saturday morning after an incident at 708 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo.

Investigators say she was forced into a blue Dodge Cummins pickup by Nicholas Morris. Police believe Morris to be armed with a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun. Wilson’s cell phone was pinged in Monett around 4:55 a.m. but was not located at that location.

Police ask if you see the two, immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Monett Police Department at 417-235-4241.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.