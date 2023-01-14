Graceland to go to Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the shocking, untimely news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, people have come to realize just how much of the King of Rock and Roll’s estate was under her ownership.

Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original 13-acre grounds and thousands of Elvis’s personal effects such as clothes, furniture, cars, and awards.

With her passing, what is to become of this estate from an ownership perspective?

A spokesperson for Graceland told us briefly that ”the mansion is in a trust that will go to the benefit of her children.”

Those children are Lisa Marie’s three daughters Riley, Harper, and Finley.

“Elvis’s daughter... he loved her like she was a princess,” said Memphian Elias Savage outside the gates of Graceland.

The gate was open at Graceland on Friday, like it always is for busloads of tourists to come and soak in rock and roll history, but it tourists approached the estate with a more somber, reverent mindset.

Some fans stopped to place flowers near the gate in honor of Lisa Marie, like Cory Barrows.

“Deep sadness,” she said. “I just feel like it’s a big hit for the family and to Memphis as a whole, too.”

Graceland is one of the main tourist attractions of the Mid-South, with roughly half-a-million visitors coming to Memphis every year to tour the home.

It’s one of the most visited home museums in the country.

Barrows and Savage both hope that an ownership change will be the only change at Graceland, and that operations continue on the grounds as they always have so that everyone can continue to have a connection, in some small way, to music royalty.

“Graceland is Memphis,” Savage said. “You think about Memphis, and you think about Elvis and Graceland.”

“It’s arguably, I think, maybe the first thing people think of when they think of Memphis,” Barrows said. “It’s definitely a big part of the Memphis community.”

Next to Graceland in the Meditation Garden, Lisa Marie will be laid to rest next to her late son Benjamin and, of course, her father Elvis.

Funeral details for Lisa Marie Presley are still pending at this time.

