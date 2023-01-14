Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County authorities are asking for help in finding suspects who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove Friday evening.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the child told deputies and officers with the Ash Grove Police Department that she was playing in her backyard when a white man grabbed her and began taking her to a nearby truck. The girl was able to get free from the man and run away.

The man is 5′11″, 200 lbs wearing black clothing and black and white shoes. The girl told authorities the truck was newer, unknown brand but was black with stock wheels and scratches around the wheels.

The girl also told police another male and a female were in the truck. The man in the truck is described as having black hair, no facial hair, and wearing a black coat. She described the female as having hair past her shoulders.

According to the sheriff’s office, Greene County Deputies and Ash Grove Police Department followed up and checked for evidence in the area utilizing a K9 and checked for surveillance video at nearby residences, businesses, etc., with no additional information or sightings of the vehicle or suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, observed anything, or have further information, please get in touch with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
Patrick Pitcher mug. Courtesy: Texas County Jail.
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
On Your Side: Missouri attorney general announces judgment against timeshare exit company

Latest News

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Mahomes wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate’s malnutrition death
Since January, Monett police chief George Deoud says that he has seen an increase in criminal...
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located
Adam Van Grack, of Maryland, snaps a photo of his son Caleb, 9, wearing St. Louis Cardinal...
Cardinals Winter Warm-Up starts this weekend