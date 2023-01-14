Mahomes wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom made its voice heard. The NFL announced Thursday that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge, voted on via social media.

As the Chiefs nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Mahomes won the social media challenge as the leading vote-getter. As a result, his 15 and the Mahomies foundation received $25,000.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. finished in second and Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins came in third place. Mahomes’ win in the challenge represented the third consecutive season in which the Chiefs nominee has won the social media challenge. Last season, Tyrann Mathieu won and the season prior Travis Kelce came in first place.

Mahomes is one of 32 nominees representing each organization in the National Football League.

READ MORE: K-State alums Dalton Risner, Tyler Lockett named ‘Man of the Year’ nominees

“It is a tremendous honor to win this year’s Charity Challenge,” said Mahomes, via press release. “Since before I joined the League, it has been a goal of mine to make a lasting impact on the communities that have given so much to me. Brittany and I are forever grateful for the continued support and passion that we receive from Chiefs Kingdom both on and off the field. Thank you to all of the incredible fans that voted for me for this honor and the continued support for our efforts with 15 and the Mahomies. Together, we are making a lasting impact on kids in underserved communities.”

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner will be announced at the Super Bowl.

