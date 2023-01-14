Royals announce agreements with seven players for 2023 season

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced that the organization had come to an agreement with seven players for the 2023 season, avoiding arbitration.

Among those who came to an agreement were right-handed pitchers Scott Barlow, Taylor Clarke, Brad Keller and Josh Staumont. Left-handed pitchers Kris Bubic and Amir Garrett also agreed to 2023 contracts.

Infielder Nicky Lopez, who batted .227 during the 2022 season, also agreed to terms on a deal for the upcoming season.

DEEP DIVE: Scott Reiss visits with new Royals manager Matt Quatraro

The lone arbitration-eligible player who did not come to terms on an agreement with the organization was right-handed pitcher Brady Singer. He and the Royals will move toward a hearing next month that will determine his 2023 salary. MLB.com reported that Singer filed for a $3.325 million salary in 2023, whole the Royals reportedly countered with $2.95 million.

Friday was the day that arbitration-eligible players must exchange salary numbers with teams, unless they agree to terms on a deal.

MLB.com reported these salary terms for the seven agreements:

  • Bubic (first-year): $2.2 million
  • Clarke (first-year): $1.15 million
  • Staumont (first-year): $1.025 million
  • Lopez (second-year): $3.7 million
  • Barlow (second-year): $5.3 million
  • Garrett (second-year): $2.65 million
  • Keller (third-year): $5.775 million

