Springfield NAACP honors Martin Luther King Jr. with voter registration event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield NAACP teamed up with the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity at The Moxie Saturday to get people registered to vote.

There was also a showing of the movie “Selma.”

Event leaders say registering people to vote was one of Dr. King’s visions.

”A voteless people is a hopeless people. You know? One of the things that we want disenfranchised people in the community to understand is that their vote and their voice counts. We think that one of Dr. King’s visions and one of his lifelong dreams was to make sure that everyone had access to the polls,” said Dennis Davis, an event co-organizer.

This is one of many events the Springfield NAACP is hosting over the weekend. On Monday, there will be a march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. the theme for this year’s march is “The Strength to Love.

The doors open at Mediacom Ice Park at 7:30 a.m., and the march will begin at 8:30 a.m. Marchers will travel over the historic Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Gillioz Theater. After the march, a special program will begin at the Gillioz. Springfield Public School MLK Day essay winners will be announced during the event.

The NAACP will be collecting new socks, gloves, and Hot Hands at the Ice Park and at the Gillioz. Cash donations for the purchase of these items will also be accepted.

The Harrison, Arkansas Chamber of Commerce is also holding its second annual event honoring Dr. King on Monday. This event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Camp Jack. The event features speakers, etnertainers, student rpesentations, door prizes, and more.

