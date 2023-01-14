Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield.

According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents.

Community Crime Map (KY3)

Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed after it was robbed in November 2022.

KY3 spoke with a man who works next door at Discount Smokes close to Missouri State’s campus.

“Two months ago they got robbed at gunpoint and ultimately shut down after that,” said Jack Lammert. “We’re always on our feet because you got to be prepared for anything.”

According to reports by the Springfield Police Department, the same plaza was hit again on December 19 and a Subway across the street was robbed shortly after.

Springfield police say protecting yourself is your top priority.

“Proper employee training and review of procedures to follow during a robbery is vital to surviving the confrontation,” said Officer Brandon Greathouse. “Do not resist the robber because money or items is not worth risking your life.”

Officer Greathouse says to keep calm and be a good witness.

“Do not chase the robber and after the robbery secure the doors so the robber cannot re-enter the business,” said Greathouse.

As for Lammert, he says it’s surprising these robberies are happening so close to the MSU campus.

“It’s a little concerning just because it’s close to where I live and where I’m currently going to school,” said Lammert. “It’s just concerning in the view of the public.”

Springfield police say as far as individual robberies go that you should be aware of your surroundings.

