Two dead after head-on crash in Stone County, Mo.

Two dead in head-on crash in Stone County
Two dead in head-on crash in Stone County(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Stone County Friday evening.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Route TT, two miles east of Reavisville. The crash occurred when a Ford F150 traveling east attempted to pass another car and struck a Ford Taurus traveling west head-on.

Both vehicles then traveled off the road, and the truck caught fire.

The driver of the truck was flown to a Springfield hospital, and the two occupants of the Taurus, 43-year-old Rachal Reavis and 46-year-old Garrett Chambers, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the report, everyone involved in the crash was not wearing a safety device.

This crash marks Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 4th and 5th fatal crash of 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
More than 52,000 of these televisions have been sold at major retailers nationwide from March...
LG recalls more than 50,000 smart TVs
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
Patrick Pitcher mug. Courtesy: Texas County Jail.
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
On Your Side: Missouri attorney general announces judgment against timeshare exit company

Latest News

James W. Rankin mug. Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Mahomes wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Challenge
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate’s malnutrition death
Police lights
Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.