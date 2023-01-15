Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, crews will begin installing a sound wall on James River Freeway between National Ave. and Campbell Ave.

U.S. Rt 60 auxiliary lane & shoulder CLOSURES between National Ave & Campbell Ave #Springfield beginning week of January 16. Crews begin installing the Rt 60 sound wall https://t.co/Vf4nS5aMgn

Weather & construction delays will alter the work schedule.#MoDOTSW @CityofSgf pic.twitter.com/QXboyjx2eU — MoDOT Southwest (@MoDOT_Southwest) January 13, 2023

According to MoDOT, there will be lane and shoulder closures while crews drill the footings and install the foundations for the wall. Two of three sound walls will be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway.

Traffic impacts:

Westbound Route 60 auxiliary lane and shoulder CLOSURES between National Avenue and Campbell Avenue in Springfield during daytime hours, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

National Avenue to westbound Route 60 ramp CLOSURES in Springfield during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 60 (James River Freeway) Open

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

Drivers should look for an alternate route

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

According to MoDOT, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requires MoDOT to complete a sound study for noise abatement any time it plans to add through lanes to an existing highway, construct a new roadway or change the location of a road.

MoDOT decides where a sound wall should be located based on where it would most effectively block traffic noise. That location can either be on the MoDOT property line or closer to the road.

“MoDOT’s first choice is to locate sound walls about five feet inside the public right-of-way, which allows room for installation, maintenance, and drainage,” MoDOT says.

Sound walls are not analyzed unless noise levels are 66 decibels (dBA) for property owners next to a highway.

The widening project consists of the following:

Adding a lane in Route 60 median in each direction between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway

Widen Route 60 bridges over Campbell Avenue

Build two sound walls north of Route 60:

Between Republic Road bridge over Route 60 and National Avenue along Kickapoo Prairie Estates

Between Campbell Avenue and Republic Road bridge over Route 60 along Parkwest Village

Replace eastbound bridge approaches:

Republic Road bridge over US 60 between Campbell Avenue and National Avenue

Missouri Route 360 (James River Freeway) between Route MM and Sunshine Street

Resurface Route 60 southbound ramps between Campbell Avenue and Kansas Expressway

Fog seal Route 60 shoulders

Intersection improvements at Campbell Avenue and Republic Road

MoDOT says the contractor is Capital Paving & Construction LLC, based out of Jefferson City. The project will cost around $21 million and is expected to be completed by November 2024.

