Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen

Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava.

Towsend is described to be 5′08″ 120lbs black hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020, 417-250-2320 or 911.

