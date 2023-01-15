Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a female teenager who went missing from her home in Ava Saturday.

According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber C. Townsend was last seen at her home at RR 7 Box 7357 in Ava.

Towsend is described to be 5′08″ 120lbs black hair, green eyes, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, and black boots.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020, 417-250-2320 or 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.