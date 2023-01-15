FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy & warmer Sunday lined up for us

Good Saturday evening, everyone. It was certainly nice to see temperatures much warmer today after a cold Friday and a cold start this morning. Returning sunshine took us from lows in the upper teens this morning back into the 40s across the area this afternoon. This evening’s partly to mostly cloudy skies is an indication that our next storm system at the surface is getting organized. The cold front coming from the West Coast will team up with the surface low and warm front in the Central and Southern Plains as we head into Sunday.

While quiet for now, our next storm system is getting organized at the surface to our west. (KY3)

As the two systems team up, it will make sure our south wind continues to pick up tonight and into our Sunday to wrap up the weekend. In fact, gusts by morning and into the day ahead could range between 30 and 40 mph with some higher gusts close to 45 mph.

While the sustained south wind will be between 15 to 25 mph on Sunday, gusts will range between 30 and 40 mph through the day. (KY3)

That increasing wind from the south will make sure we don’t see upper teens again by Sunday morning. Nonetheless, it will be another cold start for Sunday with early morning lows in the lower 30s before slowly increasing by sunrise.

Unlike the teens & lower 20s this morning, we'll only drop back into the lower 30s tonight. (KY3)

After sunrise, the south wind will send temperatures back into the 50s for highs in the afternoon.

Thanks to a strong south wind, we'll push highs into the 50s to wrap up the weekend. (KY3)

While we’ll go from partly sunny skies in the morning to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon, we’ll be dry for much of the day. As the storm system approaches from the west late Sunday evening, that will allow for some scattered showers to develop after 8 or 9 o’clock. Then, the rain chances will become a little more numerous through early Monday morning.

After a dry Sunday, scattered rain chances will pick up late in the night and into early Monday morning. (KY3)

By the morning drive Monday, we could even see some thunderstorms mix in with our continued scattered showers as the activity pushes through to the east. Fortunately, any thunderstorms that manage to sneak through shouldn’t get too strong and they shouldn’t turn severe. Plus, we’ll have lows only drop to 50° to start the morning out.

As the frontal system passes through, we'll still watch for scattered showers and some thunderstorms Monday morning. (KY3)

After the last of the rain chances clear out by the noon hour, mostly cloudy skies should turn partly sunny through the rest of the day. We’ll still have a mild day with highs in the lower 60s before the cold front with this system starts to cool us down for Tuesday.

Even with clouds, rain and some thunderstorms, we'll see highs briefly climb into the 60s Monday. (KY3)

Speaking of cooler temperatures, we will see highs back in the lower 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, note that we’ll send highs back in the 40s as we work toward Thursday and next weekend.

After a mild Monday, we'll see temperatures trend cooler for the rest of the week. (KY3)

In addition to the cooler temperatures on the way, we have a few other systems lining up that need to be watched. Another system will come into play with rain and thunderstorm chances by Wednesday afternoon and lasting until early Thursday morning. For now, the colder air with this system should keep any wintry weather to the northwest of the Ozarks. We’ll keep an eye on this in case anything changes.

Another system will bring additional rain and thunderstorm chances our way late Wednesday and into early Thursday. (KY3)

After a dry Thursday afternoon and Friday to start the weekend, we’ll have another system change things up by next weekend.

The big question is how temperatures aloft and at the surface will play out. While plenty can (and will) change between now and next weekend, current indications show mainly rain chances for next Saturday before this system could end as a rain/snow mix Saturday night and snow showers that following Sunday morning. That following could start with highs back in the upper 30s to near 40 with another chance for rain and snow by that following Tuesday. With the pattern looking to get a bit active once again through next week, we’ll keep an eye on everything that wants to come our way.

