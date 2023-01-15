Former governor’s child arrested in NWA

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday, Jan 13 for multiple charges including possession of drugs and firearms along with the refusal to submit to a chemical test and a second alleged violation of driving while intoxicated.

Currently, there is no bond set.

