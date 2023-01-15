Motorcyclist injured after he and his motorcycle catch fire on I-44 in Springfield

Motorcycle catches fire on I-44
Motorcycle catches fire on I-44(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is recovering with non-life threatening injuries after he and his motorcycle caught on fire Sunday afternoon on I-44.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 3 p.m. when the motorcyclist tried to pass a tractor-trailer. His motorcycle then caught fire.

The man was able to slow down on the interstate before also catching on fire. The fire was extinguished quickly, and the man was taken to a Springfield hospital.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-44 and closed traffic for a while. All lanes of I-44 are now open.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located; searching for suspect
Police lights
Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.
James W. Rankin mug. Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA

Latest News

Springfield Martin Luther King Jr. Day march: Everything you need to know if attending
MoDOT I-44 Webster County bridge map. Courtesy: MoDOT
Occasional lane closures expected on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo. as crews begin bridge replacement projects
MoDOT James River Freeway sound wall map. Courtesy: MoDOT
Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen