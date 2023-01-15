Motorcyclist injured after he and his motorcycle catch fire on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is recovering with non-life threatening injuries after he and his motorcycle caught on fire Sunday afternoon on I-44.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 3 p.m. when the motorcyclist tried to pass a tractor-trailer. His motorcycle then caught fire.

The man was able to slow down on the interstate before also catching on fire. The fire was extinguished quickly, and the man was taken to a Springfield hospital.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-44 and closed traffic for a while. All lanes of I-44 are now open.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.