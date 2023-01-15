Occasional lane closures expected on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo. as crews begin bridge replacement projects

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those traveling eastbound I-44 near Marshfield this week will expect occasional lane closures as crews replace bridges over the Niangua River and Sarah Branch in Webster County.

According to MoDOT, crews will close one lane in each direction on I-44 over Sarah Branch, at Mile Marker 108, 5 a.m.-10 a.m., Monday, January 16, to locate utilities ahead of construction of the new bridge.

Contractor crews will also begin replacing the westbound I-44 bridge over the Niangua River near Mile Marker 106. That work will be primarily in the median and will have little impact on traffic, says MoDOT.

Both bridge projects are expected to be completed by late November 2023.

Replacing these bridges is part of MoDOT’s I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle project. The project aims to improve 25 bridges within 15 miles of I-44 across southwest Missouri.

Of the 25 bridges in the project, seven (7) are mainline I-44 bridges, five (5) are I-44 overpass bridges , and the remaining bridges are on adjacent routes over various features. Sixteen (16) bridges will be replaced, and nine (9) bridges will receive major rehabilitation work, MoDOT says.

The project costs $43.2 million and is expected to be completed in September 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.