Report: Titans request to interview Bieniemy, Nagy for offensive coordinator position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the regular season wrapped up, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for multiple coaches to get interviews with other organizations.

On Thursday, the Colts confirmed that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed for their vacant head coach position. It was the latest in a continued run of interviews Bieniemy has conducted with various teams in recent off-seasons after becoming the Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2018.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Tennessee Titans requested permission from the Chiefs to interview both Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for their offensive coordinator position.

The Titans recently fired Todd Downing from their offensive coordinator role. The team announced the move Monday. Downing’s offense ranked 28th in points per game during the 2022 season, during which the Titans missed the playoffs and finished with a 7-10 record.

Downing was arrested for driving under the influence on Nov. 18 just hours after a Thursday night victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Bieniemy has coordinated the Chiefs’ offense every season that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the starting quarterback. In 2022, Kansas City led the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 29.2 points per game.

Nagy served as the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs during the 2016 and 2017 seasons before taking the head coach position for the Chicago Bears. He returned to Kansas City to reunite with Andy Reid prior to the 2022 season.

