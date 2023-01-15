Springfield Martin Luther King Jr. Day march: Everything you need to know if attending

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the Springfield NAACP will be hosting its 16th annual march to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme for this year’s march is “The Strength to Love.

The doors open at Jordan Valley Ice Park at 7:30 a.m., and the march will begin at 8:30 a.m. Marchers will travel over the historic Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Gillioz Theater. After the march, a special program will begin at the Gillioz. Springfield Public School MLK Day essay winners will be announced during the event.

The NAACP will be collecting new socks, gloves, and Hot Hands at the Ice Park and at the Gillioz. Cash donations for the purchase of these items will also be accepted.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

