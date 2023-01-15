TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash slowing traffic on I-44 near Glenstone

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic is backed up on I-44 in Springfield due to a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to OzarksTraffic, the incident happened on I-44 westbound past exit 80 at mile marker 78.6.

Traffic is backed up about 2.5 miles.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

