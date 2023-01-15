TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash slowing traffic on I-44 near Glenstone

Motorcycle crash on I-44
Motorcycle crash on I-44(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic is backed up on I-44 in Springfield due to a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to OzarksTraffic, the incident happened on I-44 westbound past exit 80 at mile marker 78.6.

Traffic is backed up about 2.5 miles.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Aurora, Mo. Police Dept./Aurora, Mo.
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located; searching for suspect
Police lights
Greene County authorities searching for attempted kidnappers in Ash Grove, Mo.
James W. Rankin mug. Courtesy: Missouri Department of Corrections
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA

Latest News

MoDOT I-44 Webster County bridge map. Courtesy: MoDOT
Occasional lane closures expected on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo. as crews begin bridge replacement projects
MoDOT James River Freeway sound wall map. Courtesy: MoDOT
Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits
Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen
Report: Titans request to interview Bieniemy, Nagy for offensive coordinator position