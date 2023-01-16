Arkansas School Choice Week provides education options for students and families

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Arkansas schools, organizations, and individuals have planned a total of 303 celebrations of educational opportunities for January.

During the last two years, families and educators in Arkansas have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. According to a news release, a survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child’s education.

“We look forward to Arkansas families using School Choice Week to forge partnerships and foster authentic conversations about what it looks like to put kids first in education”, said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

You learn more and download a guide to Arkansas School Choice Week visit schoolchoiceweek.com/Arkansas.

