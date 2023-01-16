Driver dies in crash in Branson West, Mo.

Courtesy: BD Dean(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports speed as a factor in a deadly crash in Branson West on Monday.

Brent Sexton. 36, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to State Highway 13 in Branson West around 10:45 a.m. Investigators say Sexton drove his Ford Explorer off the roadway’s right side at a high-speed rate and overturned down an embankment. The vehicle then caught fire.

Sexton died at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

