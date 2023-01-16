Fans flock to Cardinals Winter Warm Up

Fans flock to Cardinals Winter Warm Up
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a three-year hiatus, fans flocked to Downtown St. Louis for the Cardinals Winter Warm Up this weekend.

The three-day event featuring autograph signings, interviews and Q&A sessions was held at Ballpark Village this year.

“It’s been three years since it’s been here and he was big enough to remember and appreciate it, so it’s been a blast,” said Tyson Wilhell who brought his nephew to the event.

For many families, it’s a tradition, one of the only times they get the opportunity to see their favorite players up close and personal and get the perfect taste of baseball season which is still several weeks away.

“It’s kind of a tradition, we’ve done it for probably 6-7 years, it’s Cardinals baseball!” said Matt Marret.

But as fans await opening day on March 30, there will be a few additional opening days for sports fans to celebrate.

St. Louis City SC will kick off their season at their home opener on March 4, followed by the XFL Battlehawks’ home opener on March 12.

By the end of March, St. Louis will have four professional sports teams playing in Downtown St. Louis.

“St. Louis is a baseball town, but it’s also a sports town,” said Wilhell.

Cardinals Winter Warm Up continues Monday at 9 a.m. and tickets are still available.

