FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild Monday before cooling down this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Our south wind certainly didn’t make it feel like January to wrap up the weekend today! After lows in the lower to middle 30s, we saw highs push near 60° in Springfield this afternoon. To keep that in perspective, we should see highs only in the middle 40s for the middle of January. The big warm up today was due to the storm system that finally got organized out in the Plains and is ready to head on through the Ozarks.

At the surface and aloft, our next storm system is coming out of the Plains and working into the Ozarks for tonight and Monday. (KY3)

As the system continues to come on in, the south wind with it will keep wind advisories in place for much of the Ozarks until noon on Monday.

Wind advisories will stay in effect for much of the Ozarks until we hit the noon hour on Monday. (KY3)

How high could the wind gusts get through tonight and Monday morning? While most spots will see sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph, the gusts could range between 30 and 45 mph. Once we get past the noon hour, the gusts will back down to a range of 25 to 35 mph.

The south wind will keep gusting between 30 and 45 mph tonight and through Monday morning. (KY3)

The south wind will certainly work to keep us rather mild for a January night across the area. With the exception of some in the eastern Ozarks in the upper 40s by Monday morning, most of us will drop back into the lower 50s to start the day out.

Instead of lows near our average of 24°, the clouds and south wind will keep us in the lower 50s for most of us tonight. (KY3)

In addition to the south wind keeping temperatures up through tonight and into Monday morning, the cloudy skies will help keep temperatures up as well. Plus, additional moisture coming in will allow for scattered showers to develop across parts of the Ozarks after midnight. So, plan on at least some scattered rain to start the day out.

As our storm system works in, we'll see scattered showers in parts of the Ozarks early Monday morning. (KY3)

As the cold front with this system comes in through the morning, it will push any lingering rain and thunderstorm chances for the early afternoon into the eastern Ozarks. Even if a couple of thunderstorms can develop, we aren’t expecting anything too strong and certainly nothing severe. After 2 or 3 o’clock Monday afternoon, we’ll be done with the rain chances. The unfortunate thing is that rain amounts will stay under a quarter of an inch across the area.

The eastern Ozarks will hold on to some scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms early Monday afternoon. (KY3)

Even with mostly cloudy skies turning partly sunny and before the cold front can turn our wind out from the west and northwest, we’ll have another mild day with highs in the middle to upper 60s across the Ozarks.

Our mild numbers for Monday afternoon will leave us almost 20° above normal to start the week out. (KY3)

As the wind lightens up and turns out of the northwest under clearing skies Monday night, it will bring lows back down into the upper 30s to start Tuesday morning out. Once we get past sunrise, we will see highs push back into the middle to upper 50s across much of the area for the afternoon.

With a returning northwest wind, chillier temperatures will come back into the forecast on Tuesday. (KY3)

The cool down will continue through the rest of the week. Once we get past another chilly Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s, we’ll see highs back near the January norm with lower to middle 40s Thursday and into next weekend.

Our mild start to the week will lead us back into cool temperatures by Thursday this week. (KY3)

In terms of additional storm systems that we’re watching this week, we’ll have another one come our way for Wednesday. Given the track of the system, the cast majority of our moisture will come as rain and even a few thunderstorms through the day. With more colder air on the backside of the system, it’s possible we could see this system end as a quick chance for scattered rain and snow showers for Thursday morning. We’ll keep an eye on that for you.

Another storm system will come in with additional rain chances for Wednesday and a few rain/snow showers early Thursday morning. (KY3)

After a dry Friday and Saturday, we’ll watch for another system that will try to head our way on Sunday.

Indications still show another system by next weekend that could bring rain (and potential snow) chances by Sunday. (KY3)

Depending on how the system tracks and how temperatures look, we could see some snow chances try to mix in. For now, I expect most of the area to stay warm enough for mainly rain on Sunday. Beyond next weekend, indications I’ve seen does show that the rest of the month will definitely trend toward the cold side. We’ll keep an eye on all of that as we continue to roll on.

