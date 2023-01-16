FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Trending cooler after a mild Monday

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. This morning, we started out with plenty of clouds and some scattered showers across the area as our storm system approached from the west. Now that it’s working through the Ozarks, we’re starting to see sunshine return to wrap up the rest of the day. You can see on the surface map below that we have another system working out of California that we’ll have to watch over the next few days.

We're spending our Monday getting one storm system out of here. After that, the next system out west will start to head our way. (KY3)

In the meantime, the wind advisories we had in place since yesterday expired at the start of the afternoon. Despite that, our wind is still coming at us from the southwest at a pretty good clip. While the sustained wind speeds will still range between 15 & 25 mph through the afternoon, the gusts could still top out near 35 mph before the wind will start to die down tonight.

Wind gusts between 25 and 35 mph out of the southwest will continue this afternoon. We'll see the wind die down tonight. (KY3)

This wind with the clearing skies returning will make sure highs push into the upper 60s to near 70° across much of the area for this very mild Monday afternoon.

Instead of highs near normal in the middle 40s, we'll push highs into the upper 60s for a good portion of the area today. (KY3)

Heading into tonight, mostly clear skies will be locked in as our wind turns more out of the west between 5 and 10 mph.

After starting the day with clouds, we'll see mostly sunny skies late in the day and mostly clear skies tonight. (KY3)

That will lead to a colder night across the area with lows by Tuesday morning back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

With mostly clear skies tonight and a breeze out of the west and northwest, we'll drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Tuesday morning. (KY3)

While Tuesday starts with mostly clear skies in place, we’ll see some cloud cover build back in from the west late in the afternoon. We’ll still keep things dry for the day ahead, though. That sky and a returning north breeze will lead to highs dropping back into the upper 50s to lower 60s for the day.

Tuesday starts mostly sunny before clouds start to build back in late in the afternoon. (KY3)

While still above normal, we'll see afternoon highs trend a bit cooler for Tuesday. (KY3)

Looking at temperatures for the rest of the week, we’ll go from highs in the middle 50s on Wednesday to temperatures near our normal highs in the middle 40s on Thursday. Next weekend looks mainly cool with highs from the middle 40s up to 50°.

After highs in the middle 50s on Wednesday, we'll trend back closer to normal on Thursday and as we head into the weekend. (KY3)

These temperatures will continue to cool as more storm systems come our way. The next one will come out of California and head in here for Wednesday. As it does, we’ll see a better chance for more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms during the day and into Wednesday evening. The colder air with this system will keep any wintry weather to our northwest across the eastern Rockies and parts of Kansas and Nebraska.

Our next system with rain and some thunderstorms will come in from the west on Wednesday. (KY3)

After that system clears out and leave us dry for Thursday through Saturday, another system wants to come our way by Sunday. While there’s still some disagreement as to how the system will track and how temperatures look, there’s a chance for rain and snow showers for Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on that closely as we work through the rest of the week.

By the end of this weekend, a system could bring rain chances (maybe snow chances as well) for Sunday. (KY3)

After highs in the middle 40s on Sunday, I see us staying dry for next Monday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be another system to watch that could bring additional rain or rain/snow chances our way. We’ll keep an eye on everything over the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.