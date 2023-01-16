Report: Film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in Berlin.(AP Photo/Werner Kreusch, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Gina Lollobrigida, who for decades embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies, has died in Rome.

Italian news agency Lapresse reported Lollobrigida’s death on Monday, quoting Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani. Lollobrigida was an honorary citizen of a Tuscan town.

In September, the 95-year-old film legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued
Motorcycle catches fire on I-44
Motorcyclist injured after he and his motorcycle catch fire on I-44 in Springfield
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Dillion J. Marschke. Courtesy: Sunrise Beach Police Department.
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities seek help in search for male subject

Latest News

Russia ramps up missile strikes in Ukraine.
Dozens killed in apartment building missile strike in Ukraine
Thanks to storm systems on the way, the week will go from mild to cool across the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain clearing out and warm air continues
The death toll has reached at least 37 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
At least 40 dead in apartment building missile strike in Ukraine; Russia seen preparing long war
If your looking for a way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day, the multicultural festival...
Multicultural Festival held at Oasis Convention Center Monday