Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in AFC Divisional Round game rematch

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Place to Be for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s Divisional Round is KY3.

The No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) will match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on KY3.

Jacksonville overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening round of the playoffs. The Chiefs defeated the Jags 27-17 on November 3. The Jaguars won the AFC South Division.

The Chiefs will play for a fifth-straight AFC Championship game with a victory.

