Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know here Titan belongs?

Our featured lost dog is named Titan
Our featured lost dog is named Titan(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, animal control has one very important piece of information about today’s featured lost dog.

Unlike most dogs that animal control picks up, the shelter actually knows that the dog’s name is Titan.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he has a microchip but unfortunately, the registration information isn’t up to date. The previous owners left a note with their veterinarian that they rehomed him but that person, we can’t get in touch with them.”

Someone found Titan on January 9th near the Walmart on east Kearney in Springfield.

He’s a five or six year old Rottweiler with an older, blue collar. He’s obviously been well taken care of by whoever he was rehomed to and animal control is sure they’re missing this sweet big guy.

If you know who owns Titan, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or contact them online at the link below.

You can also submit a lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Animal control

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Townsend. Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County, Mo. authorities searching for missing Ava teen; endangered person advisory issued
Motorcycle catches fire on I-44
Motorcyclist injured after he and his motorcycle catch fire on I-44 in Springfield
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
Dillion J. Marschke. Courtesy: Sunrise Beach Police Department.
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities seek help in search for male subject

Latest News

Multicultural Festival held at Oasis Convention Center Monday
MLK Parade
PICTURE MAP: MLK Day Parade
Warmer now with changes on Wednesday
Thanks to storm systems on the way, the week will go from mild to cool across the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain clearing out and warm air continues