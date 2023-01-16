Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know here Titan belongs?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, animal control has one very important piece of information about today’s featured lost dog.

Unlike most dogs that animal control picks up, the shelter actually knows that the dog’s name is Titan.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he has a microchip but unfortunately, the registration information isn’t up to date. The previous owners left a note with their veterinarian that they rehomed him but that person, we can’t get in touch with them.”

Someone found Titan on January 9th near the Walmart on east Kearney in Springfield.

He’s a five or six year old Rottweiler with an older, blue collar. He’s obviously been well taken care of by whoever he was rehomed to and animal control is sure they’re missing this sweet big guy.

If you know who owns Titan, call animal control at 417-833-3592 or contact them online at the link below.

You can also submit a lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

