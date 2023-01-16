Man in custody after police say a woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo., located

Courtesy: Monett Police Department
Courtesy: Monett Police Department(ky3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Aurora and Lawrence County say, Nick Morris, accused of kidnapping Andrea Wilson outside of the Price Cutter in Aurora early on Jan. 15, turned himself in.

While police were looking for him, Morris commented on the Aurora and Marionville Police Department’s Facebook page. He said in a comment, “this is completely false.”

Chief Wes Coatney said the charges he could face are assault in the first degree and kidnapping. He was denied bond for at least 24 hours from his arrest.

Chief Coatney said he was just happy this ended peacefully

”Makes things easier on us, but really it will make things easier on him as well,” said Chief Coatney. “The pressure of running in a situation after that is probably difficult, if not just completely overwhelming. He knows that we were monitoring him.”

No formal charges have been filed against Morris at this time.

