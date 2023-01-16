Mobile home fire in Montreal, Mo. creates challenges for firefighters

MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - A fire in a rural part of Camden County created some challenges for firefighters Friday night.

Firefighters were called here to Titan Drive late Friday night for a mobile home fire.

”We were dispatched at 9:18 p.m. to a report structure fire off of Snellings road. Upon arrival, we found the trailer over 50% involved,” said Division Chief Mark Amsinger with the Mid County Fire Protection District.

Nobody was in the home at the time nor was anyone hurt.

Titan Drive in Montreal is a rural part of Camden County meaning no fire hydrants nearby, something that is vital to fighting fires.

”It’s a very, very rural area, limited on water supply. Our station four, which was about a mile away from that has an underground storage facility of about 30,000 gallons which we’re able to use to help shuttle water otherwise, in a longer distance for shuttle operations to haul water into the scene,” said Divison Chief Amsinger.

The closest fire station is Station 4 is on Route 7.

”It makes it on the operations on make sure you have plenty of water on the scene, have enough tankers in the tanker rotation to make sure there’s always a tanker there sitting on the scene with water on it. Otherwise, you’re kind of limited on what you can do after watch your water,” said Division Chief Amsinger.

Narrow roads don’t make it any easier.

”The roads are narrow or tight. This being right after the snow. Luckily, the roads were cleared off, but still on the scene. We had to deal with some issues, cold weather, snow on the ground stuff, stuff like that,” said Division Chief Amsinger.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the fire.

